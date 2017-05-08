DA case: HP CM Virbhadra, wife summoned as accused

New Delhi, May 8: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh was on Monday summoned as accused by a special court which took cognisance of the CBI charge sheet against him for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets worth around Rs 10 crore.

Singh's wife Pratibha Singh was also summoned as accused. They have been directed to appear on May 22 before the court of Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal.

Besides the 82-year-old Congress leader and his wife, the others asked to appear as accused are Chunni Lal Chauhan, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Lawan Kumar Roach and Ram Prakash Bhatia.

PTI