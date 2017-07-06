Cymbidium Namo, the first flower named after Modi, here are the others

Narendra Modi who became the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel paid a visit to the Danziger "Dan" flower farm where a flower was named after him. Modi was bestowed the honour after the Israeli Crysanthumun was named "Modi" in honour of his visit to the country.

While this is an honour, is it a first. No, several other personalities have had flowers named after them. President of India, Pranab Mukherjee, Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Deendal Upadhyay have all had flowers named after them. Incidentally this is also not the first time that Modi has had a flower named after him. In Sikkim a flower was named Cymbidium Namo.

Sardar Vallabhai Patel

During Modi's visit to Assam and Sikkim in 2016, he had attended a flower show in Gangtok. Out there he named a flower as Cymbidium Sardar. He also named another flower as Lycaste Deendayal (Deendayal Upadhyay. During the same visit, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Chamling bestowed Modi the honour of naming a flower called 'Cymbidium Namo'.

Pranab Mukherjee

Earlier this year two roses were named after President Pranab Mukherjee and his wife Surva. While a yellow coloured rose was named after the President another rose with a pink and purple shade was named after his wife. Both the roses were bred at the Pushpanjali rose nursery in Jakpur, West Bengal. They were later put on display in the Mughal Gardens in Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi.

Raja Ram Mohan Roy

At the grand Mughal Gardens there is a hybrid yellow and red coloured rose named after Raja Ram Mohan Roy. In the same garden there are also roses in the names of Jawaharlal Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mother Teresa.

The others:

Queen Victoria has a cardinal-red perennial named after her which is called the 'Queen Victoria' Lobelia.

Queen Elizabeth II on the other hand has a silver-pink rose named after her.

Late Princess Diana and her son and daughter-in-law too have a number of flowers named after them.

A coral-pink hued rose, introduced by the company Jackson & Perkins goes by the name of former first lady Barbara Bush.

Republican presidents Theodore Roosevelts, Ronald Reagen and Dwight D. Eisenhower have roses named after them

Democrat presidents Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt. Democrat president also have flowers named after them.

John F Kennedy has a white, scentless rose named after him.

There is also a rose called Hillary Clinton

