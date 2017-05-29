Cyclonic storm Mora to intensify; heavy rains expected in Odisha, northeast

Rain and thundershower is likely to occur at few places over Odisha in the next 24 hours due to cyclonic storm 'Mora' over east central of Bay of Bengal.

Tropical storm 'Mora' is forecast to strike Bangladesh as a severe cyclonic storm at about 00:00 GMT on 30 May. Data supplied by the US Navy and Air Force Joint Typhoon Warning Center suggest that the point of landfall will be near 21.1 N, 91.2 E, reported Reuters.

The forecast says 'Mora' is expected to bring 1-minute maximum sustained winds to the region of around 120 km/h (74 mph). Wind gusts in the area may be considerably higher.

Accuweather forecast Northeastern India and Myanmar also face dangers to lives and property. The strengthening of the cyclone could bring flooding in the Bay of Bengal. A special weather bulletin from Bangladesh's Meteorological Department has already advised fishing boats and trawlers in the nearby waters to seek shelter.

Parts of West Bengal including Kolkata would also start recording light to moderate rain and thundershowers during the next 24 hours, says Skymet report.

The Regional Specialized Meteorological Center, New Delhi, has named the cyclonic storm as 'Mora'.

OneIndia News