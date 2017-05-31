Cyclone Mora: Indian Navy’s INS Sumitra rescues 18 people from Chittagong

Around 18 Bangladesh nationals were rescued on Wednesday by INS Sumitra which involved in a major search and rescue operation in Chittagong after Cyclone Mora has battered Bangladesh, killing at least three people and wreaking havoc in camps housing Rohingya refugees.

A man who had no pulse when rescued, has been revived now and is presently on ventilator onboard INS Sumitra.

INS Sumitra is the fourth and last of the Saryu class patrol vessel of the Indian Navy, designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited. It is designed to undertake fleet support operations, coastal and offshore patrolling, ocean surveillance and monitoring of sea lines of communications and offshore assets and escort duties.

The vessel was also involved in the rescue operations from Yemen during Operation Rahat in the wake of fighting between government forces and tribal rebels. The vessel rescued 350 Indian citizens by evacuating them from Aden to Djibouti across the Red Sea.

OneIndia News