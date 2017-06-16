Cutting ties with the UK will not get Mallya back, Twitterati tells Arnab

Vijay Mallya, has throughout his career revelled in his ability to be in the spotlight. Whether through his flamboyant lifestyle, his brand of liquor, his Formula 1 team, or his once high-flying airline, it mattered little to him how he got it as long as he did.

But no matter how much he must love being in the media, he would certainly be more than happy to be out of it following the actions initiated by authorities over the almost Rs 9,000 crore he owes to Indian banks.

The attention got worse after he chose to leave the country rather than stay in India and present himself in its courts. Now, with the case for his extradition, which the government has requested, beginning in the UK, the liquor baron is again in the news.

With Mallya not helping his case, at least in front of the Indian media, by making statements such as "You can keep dreaming about a million pounds..you don't know the facts" when a reporter asked him about "billion pounds."

In what could be considered worse news for him would be that the attempt to bring him back has been taken up by not only by the Indian government but also Arnab Goswami, probably the most famous TV journalist in the country, at least in the English language media.

And he has done so with gusto. The journalist came back on air after taking a few months off as he worked to start his own channel, Republic TV. Now that he is back, he is gunning for Mallya and has not only conducted debates over the topic of how to make him return to the country but has now also told the government on how to do it.

As this is how he wants the government to go about securing his return, according to his channels twitter handle,

#HandoverMallya Arnab: The only way to teach Mallya a lesson is by threatening to cut off ties with the UK if they protect him. — Republic (@republic) June 13, 2017

Yes, Goswami wants to cut off all ties with the UK, if it does not extradite him to India.

While whatever the thought process behind such an advice, the tweet raised one hell of a storm in the Twittersphere.

The reactions given by twitterati ranged from disbelief to applying the same logic to other situations, among others.

And all of them were hilarious, as they let the man who is famous for asking questions the 'nation wants to know,' that the step that he wants the government to take, won't get Mallya back.

And here is a look at what the various people had to say, in their own words, or at least in their own tweets...

This how they thought May would respond...

And then they were those who just could not believe what Arnab had tweeted...

😄😄Smoking either some strong stuff or suffering from delusion of grandeur. Probably both pic.twitter.com/CgdKoeMfee — Rajan Alexander (@devconsultgroup) June 13, 2017

It included some sober reactions as well...

Arnab Really? I usually agree with you but can India afford to cut ties with UK for one Man...Get some Perspective #HandoverMallya — Tanya (@Zoiepins) June 13, 2017

What was that about cutting your nose to spite your face? https://t.co/TjKc9TQ6Yo — Neha Yadav (@nay_yeah) June 13, 2017

And then they were those who thought about logic...

Whaaaaaat! After #Pakistan We will not play cricket against #England also? — Pun Bahar (@PunBahar) June 13, 2017

Better solution: Send Arnab to UK.

They will give Vijay Mallya out of fear of noise pollution.https://t.co/BzFpJ73H4M — Chatur Mind (@Vishj05) June 13, 2017

OneIndia News