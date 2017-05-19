CUSAT CAT Results 2017: Results for B.Tech now available

The CUSAT CAT Ranks 2017 have been declared. So far the university has declared only the results for B.Tech. The candidates can login to check their results.

CUSAT has also published the MBA schedule of GD and Interview in the website.

All the updates would be available on cusat.nic.in. The university offers B.Tech. program in 13 different specializations. The rank list for B.Tech. courses will be prepared entirely on the basis of marks scored by a candidate in the CAT exam.

How to Check CUSAT CAT 2017 Result

Go to official CUSAT website: cusat.nic.in

Click on the result link. It will redirect you to the university's official results portal.

Enter your roll number and click on Submit.

View and download your result.

OneIndia News