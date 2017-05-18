CUSAT CAT Ranks 2017 published, check here now

The CUSAT CAT Ranks 2017 has been released on the official website today. In a notification the Cochin University of Science and Technology said that the ranks will be released on its website. The candidates can login to check their results.

CUSAT has also published the MBA schedule of GD and Interview in the website.

All the updates would be available on cusat.nic.in.

CAT 2017 Ranks will be made available on May 18. In another update, CUSAT also said that the BBA/BCom, LLB, LLB/LLM Programmes - Schedule of GD/ Interview would be published shortly.

Those candidates who are provisionally considered for the second phase of the admission procedure for the MBA Programmes offered by the School of Management Studies, Cochin University of Science and Technology, the Group Discussion and Interview which will be conducted from 29th May 2017 to 14th June 2017 at the School of Management Studies, CUSAT, Kochi.

Candidates who attend the GD and Interview and find their names in the final rank list will be called for counseling to be held at School of Management Studies, CUSAT by the last week of June 2017.

