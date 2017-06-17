CUCET 2017 counselling registration starts, exercise preference before this date

CUCET 2017 counselling registration has begun on the official website of the CUCET. The registration is for those who opted for courses in the Central university of Rajasthan , Jammu , Kashmir , Karnataka and South Bihar has started on the official website of CUCET.

A notification from the CUCET authority says, for Counselling schedule and Rank list of other Universities (Central Universities of Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Punjab & Tamil Nadu), the candidates may refer the respective University website.

A notification from CUCET 2017 also said that the last date for exercising course preferences of CURAJ will be June 19.

For Central University of Karnataka and Central University of South Bihar, last date for exercising course preferences is June 18.

Last date for exercising course preferences of Central University of Jammu and Central University of Kashmir will be June 25.

How to register for CUCET 2017 counselling:

Go to the official website of CUCET

Click on the link given on the homepage

Register yourself

OneIndia News