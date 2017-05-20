CUCET 2017 answer keys release: Check and raise objections here

The CUCET 2017 answers keys have been released. The Central University of Rajasthan has released the answer keys for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET). The exam was held on May 17 and 18.

The candidates who appeared for the examinations can check their answer keys on this website:

How to check CUCET 2017 answer keys:

Click on the official website cucet2017.co.in

Key in your application ID, password or date of birth in dd/mm/yyyy format

Enter the verification code shown below on the website

The answer keys will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can challenge the answer keys in online mode only until 5pm on May 22 on the grievance portal. Click Here

It is the 6th tab to your right

The corrected answer key will be released on May 29 and the results of the exam are expected on June 7.

OneIndia News