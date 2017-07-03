Crush them, spare none, Centre tells security forces in Valley

Crush them is what the latest directive from the centre is to the forces in Jammu and Kashmir. The directive from the Union Home Ministry to the security forces says that a new strategy needs to be put in place to crush militancy in the Valley.

Following the directive the security forces have taken an even more aggressive stance in the Valley.

Further a three pronged strategy has been devised to crush militancy in the Valley. A top official in the Home Ministry told OneIndia that the forces have put in place a new strategy.

The war against militancy in the Valley will not just be fought with guns. We will also crush the ideological war which has been launched by some people. The noose against the separatists too will be tightened the official said.

The Centre will now ask the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir N N Vohra to oversee the combat operations in the state. The Army which has already launched, "Operation clean up," in the Valley will focus heavily on area such as Pulwama, Shopian, Kuglam and Anantnag.

