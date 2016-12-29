Crucial AIADMK meet: Will Sasikala step into Amma's shoes?

Chennai, Dec 29: In the outskirts of Chennai, anxious AIADMK cadres have gathered as part of a crucial general council and executive meet. Led by Tamil Nadu Chief minister O Panneerselvam the meet is expected to give the AIADMK it's new leader.

Select members of the AIADMK have been invited to be part of the meet and heavy police deployment is seen at the venue following the ruckus outside the party office in Chennai on Wednesday.

Sources from the party reveal that the meet will pass two important resolutions. One of them is a demand to confer late J Jayalalithaa with the Bharat Ratna and another and more important resolution to make Sasikala Natarajan the next general secretary of the party.

The cadres have decided to choose Sasikala to lead them despiteher remaining mum over the same.

OneIndia News