J&K: CRPF vehicle attacked in Badgam

Srinagar, June 17: A vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under fire from militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district on Saturday but there were no casualties, police said.

"Militants fired at a CRPF vehicle in Duniwari area of Badgam. There is no report of any casualty so far," a police officer said, adding that the area has been cordoned off for searches.

Reports from the area said the motorcycle-borne militants had fired at the CRPF vehicle.

On Friday evening, six policemen patrolling in Achabal locality of Anantnag district were attacked by about 10-15 heavily-armed terrorists. The terrorists, after the ambush was over, got into the police vehicle and sprayed bullets at the policemen from point-blank range to disfigure their faces.

IANS