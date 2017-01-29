CRPF jawan killed in pressure bomb blast in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Jan 28: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was on Saturday killed in an explosion of a pressure bomb allegedly planted by Naxals in the insurgency-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The deceased, Havaldar Parasnath Saroj, was posted with the 219th battalion of CRPF, senior police officials said.

The incident took place near Kottacheru village under Bhejji police station limits, they said. "A road construction work was going on in the area and a CRPF team was patrolling when Saroj accidentally stepped on the pressure bomb and suffered serious injuries," a police official said.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Search to nab the suspected Naxals has been launched, police said.

PTI