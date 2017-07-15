CRPF jawan injured in grenade attack in Kashmir

A CRPF personnel has been injured on Saturday when a police and CRPF patrolling party came under grenade attack by terrorists in Kulgam's Laroo in Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K: Terrorists lobbed grenade on police and CRPF patrol party in Kulgam's Laroo. One CRPF personnel injured, and a suspect apprehended pic.twitter.com/4NafVU8PIg — ANI (@ANI_news) July 15, 2017

According to reports, a suspect has been apprehended from the spot after terrorists lobbed grenade. Interrogation is underway.

The grande attack comes after three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Satora area of Tral today morning. The encounter started around 8:15 AM on Saturday.

Quoting preliminary information, a official said the grenade blast left Assistant Sub-Inspector Rajinder Singh injured.

The whole area was immediately cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers, a official said.

The injured officer was shifted to a hospital.

No militant outfit has so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

(OneIndia News with agency inputs)