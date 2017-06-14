CRPF IG shunted after calling Assam encounter fake

The CRPF Inspector General who called an Assam encounter fake has been shunted out. Rajnish Rai, the CRPF IG had called for a probe into an encounter which he had called as fake. The Army, CRPF, SSB and state police in Assam had in March 2017 killed two men.

Rai has been transferred out of the North East with immediate effect. Rai has been told to join the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorism School of the CRPF at Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. Rai was posted at Shillong as IG, North East Sector with the CRPF.

Following his statements, the Home Ministry probed into the allegations. The officer had said that an inquiry conducted by him found that the two NDFB cadres had been killed in a fake encounter on March 30 at the Simlaguri village in Assam. He said that the two men had been picked up from a house and killed in cold blood before the security forces had planted weapons on them.

OneIndia News