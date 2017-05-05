Crisis in Karnataka BJP: An eerie calm before the storm?

As the Karnataka unit of the BJP gears up for its executive meet, embers of dissent are threatening to flare up once again. While the senior leadership has categorically asked the state unit leaders to 'stay united or perish', unity is a long way to go. Yes, Eshwarappa will attend the executive meet but does that mean the end of the standoff between him and B S Yeddyurappa?

After the BJP senior leadership suspended supporters of both Eshwarappa and Yeddyurappa, an eerie calm prevails in state BJP. State in-charge general secretary Muralidhar Rao minced no words while stating that B S Yeddyurappa is the boss of Karnataka BJP. K S Eshwarappa had no option but to accept the same and agree to cooperate at least on the face of it.

It may be recalled that in January 2017 when dissent had hit the ceiling, both leaders were summoned by BJP National president Amit Shah. They were both pulled up for the public rift but Eshwarappa was sternly warned against taking part in Sangolli Rayanna brigade activities. As compensation, he was also made the chief of BJP's OBC morcha. All hell broke loose soon after the leaders returned to Bengaluru.

This time around, once again K S Eshwarappa has been snubbed. So much so that Muralidhar Rao spoke to most senior leaders in the party last week but left without holding talks with K S Eshwarappa. He submitted a report on the ongoing crisis in Karnataka to the senior leadership that is now mulling action.

Setting aside all speculations K S Eshwarappa confirmed to the media that he would attend the state executive meeting. What may irk the leader, however, is the fact that he will not be a speaker at the meet. Incidentally, B L Santosh, the man that B S Yeddyurappa accused of being the brain behind the rebellion against him will head a program on Sunday during the meet.

What led to the crisis in BJP: A recap

January 9, 2014: B S Yeddyurappa rejoins the BJP after the party's defeat in Karnataka assembly polls

April 8, 2016: B S Yeddyurappa made BJP state president

May 2016: Differences crop up within the party over the selection of members to core committees. Yeddyurappa accused of making unilateral decisions.

June 2016: B S Yeddyurappa loyalists accuse B L Santosh, the Joint secretary (organisation) of keeping select members away from core committee, especially Shobha Karandlaje.

August 2016: K S Eshwarappa begins mobilising support of OBC leaders under the banner of Sangolli Rayanna brigade

September- October 2016: B S Yeddyurappa asks party members not to become members of Sangolli Rayanna brigade. Rebellion brews within the party.

December 17, 2016: Defiant K S Eshwarappa officially launches Sangolli Rayanna brigade

January 10, 2017: Brigade begins to distance itself from the party. After brigade's general secretary D Venkatesh Murthy is suspended for anti-party activities.

January 26, 2017, Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa summoned to Delhi.

January 28, 2017: Amit Shah chides both leaders. Warns Eshwarappa against getting involved with Sangolli Rayanna brigade. Makes him OBC morcha chief to pacify.

February 11, 2017: K S Eshwarappa rekindles the brigade fire. Tells media that OBC members will be consolidated through the brigade.

April 27, 2017: K S Eshwarappa attends rebel leaders meeting. Sets a deadline for B S Yeddyurappa to yield to demands.

April 30, 2017: four office bearers of the BJP relieved of their duties. Two each from Yeddyurappa and Eshwarappa camps shown the door

May 1, 2017: State in-charge general secretary Muralidhar Rao deems B S Yeddyurappa the boss of the BJP in Karnataka. Says rebellion has no place in the party.

Despite multiple interventions by the senipr leadership, the Karnataka BJP continues to be a divided house. The party hopes that the executive meet will provide an opportunity to sort differences that are impacting the morale of the workers.

