Cricketer Md Kaif resents West Bengal communal violence; calls it 'Shame'

Cricketer Mohammad Kaif expressed his resentment at the Basirhat communal violence in West Bengal, which broke out due to a controversial Facebook post.

Amid rising political tension in the region, Kaif's tweet condemned the violence by a particular community offended by the post. Moreover, he called the damage caused to property and the ensuing violence as 'against Prophet Sahab's teachings'.

About the comments made on Facebook, Kaif said 'Prophet Sahab is too great to be defended against a FB post'.

Prophet Sahab is too great to b defended against a FB post.Damaging property worth crores&violence is absolutely against his teachings.Shame — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2017

Though the youth, who had made a controversial post on Facebook, was arrested, members of two communities clashed, set up road blockades, damaged shops and set fire to vehicles in Beduria in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

BJP, Left and Congress leaders were stopped from going to Baduria in North 24 Parganas district as the situation was volatile following communal clashes.

''The situation is still tense. We have not allowed any delegation to go there as it might create problems," a senior district official said.

OneIndia News