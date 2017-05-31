Crashed Sukhoi's pilots dead, were unable to eject in time

Both the pilots of Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKI, which went missing on May 23 and was later found to have crashed, died in the crash, said reports.

Although the wreckage was found on May 26, the search for the pilots was being carried on.

Reports now state that they sustained fatal injuries as they were unable to eject from the aircraft before the crash.

The black box of the ill-fated fighter plane was found on Sunday.

Sukhoi-30 MKI's wreckage was found close to the last known position of the aircraft on Friday morning. The Sukhoi-30 MKI with two pilots onboard went missing along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

The fighter jet went missing soon after getting airborne from Tezpur. Reports suggested that it lost radar and radio contact with the controlling station around 11.10 a.m. near Arunachal Pradesh's Doulasang area, an area adjoining China, 60 km north of Tezpur.

OneIndia News