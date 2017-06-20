Cracks likley between Lalu Yadav, Nitish over BJP's Prez choice

BJP's pick of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as a presidential candidate may have been welcomed by Nitish Kumar, but RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is mum on the issue.

Reports suggest that Lalu may disagree with BJP's choice, as he has been critical of every decision BJP takes.

Kovind is a Dalit which makes it hard for the opposition parties to oppose his candidature.

Even BSP supremo Mayawati, who is stauch critic of BJP, had to mince her words and say that she was okay with Kovind's candidature.

"As he is a Dalit we are positive on his name, but only if opposition doesn't announce a popular dalit name," she had said.

Nitish Kumar is a key member of the united oppisition, so his acceptance of Kovind makes it hard for other leaders to oppose BJP's choice.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said that if someone is trying to make a Dalit a President with the purpose of gaining a vote bank then we are not with them.

Nitish Kumar has, however, called a meeting of senior Janata Dal (United) leaders on 21 June to discuss their support for NDA's presidential candidate.

Opposition parties are meeting on Thursday in Delhi to decide whether to back Ran Nath Kovind or enforce an election, as suggested by the Left's Sitaram Yechury.

