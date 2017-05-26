Crackdown in Noida: Cops arrest 12 criminals

Noida, May 26: Twelve alleged criminals have been arrested from different areas in Noida, police said on Friday.

Noida Phase-3 police have arrested two liquor smugglers and recovered two cartons of smuggled liquor, a scooty and one motorcycle stolen from Indirapum.

Bisrakh police have arrested three criminals Jitu, Balendra and Vinod and recovered a motorcycle, a mobile phone and Rs 29,500 in cash from them.

Bisrakh police in another crackdown arrested a liquor smuggler near Hanuman Mandir crossing and seized 1152 quarter bottles of smuggled liquor.

Badalpur police have arrested one narcotics smuggler Babloo and seized 2.100 kg Doda narcotic substance.

Sector-58 police have arrested two wanted criminals Rajinder and Sagar while Sector-24 police have arrested wanted criminal Chhote Lal. Sector 20 police have also arrested two auto thieves Akshay and Gaurav and recovered a stolen motorcycle.

PTI