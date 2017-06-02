CPM's MP Ritabrata Banerjee suspended by party for living a lavish lifestyle

Leading a good life may cost you if you are a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). The CPM has suspended its Rajya Sabha member for living a lavish lifestyle. MP Ritabrata Banerjee has been suspended from the party for three months after being charged with consumerism which is in contrast to the party's ideology of an austere lifestyle.

Action against the 38-year-old MP came after a decision taken on Wednesday was ratified by the party's West Bengal committee on Friday. In February Banerjee uploaded a picture on social media, sporting a Mont Blanc pen and an Apple smart watch. The photograph created a stir in the party when a 24-year-old party worker asked how Banerjee paid for it. The issue became an embarrassment to the party after the MP wrote to the company where the worker who questioned him was employed and the matter escalated.

Banerjee was censured by the party's central and state committees for his behaviour. A committee has been formed to look into the allegations against the MP and a report will be submitted in two months. Until then, Banerjee will remain under suspension. A committee comprising Lok Sabha MP and politburo member Mohammed Salim, central committee member Madan Ghosh and state secretariat member Mridul De will probe the complaints against Banerjee.

