CPM leader Mohammed Salim rebuts Army Chief's remark

Communist Party of India- Marxist leader Mohammed Salim on Monday criticized Army Chief Bipin Rawat's message to the Army that fighting a 'dirty war' in Jammu and Kashmir needs 'innovative' methods.

Salim talking to media said he could not defend Army Chief's views on the fighting insurgency in Kashmir. He said, "This is not voice of Indian Army which I know from childhood, this is not one voice which as Indian we can defend.'

Further, he raised doubts over Rawat's idea of 'being innovative'. 'There is no lack of talent being innovative, but if Indian Army Chief says this is innovative way then I doubt his capacity and capability about the understanding of Indian society and what is being innovativeness,' added Salim.

General Rawat has backed Major Gogoi's decision to use a stone pelter as a human shield to protect his troops which were surrounded by over a thousand stone pelters. Speaking to news agency PTI, General Rawat said the objective of awarding Major Gogoi was to boost the morale of young officers who operate in difficult conditions.

In a strong message, Rawat said Army will leave no stone unturned to tackle the Kashmir problem and fighting a 'dirty war' in Jammu and Kashmir needs 'innovative' methods.

