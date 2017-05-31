CPI (M) MP from Kerala wants Arnab Goswami to learn history

A Lok Sabha MP from Kerala has lashed out at journalist, Arnab Goswami following an unruly debate on a television show. TV, Kerala Communist Party of India (Marxist) Lok Sabha MP from Palakkad, M B Rajesh has written an open letter to Goswami and this has been shared widely on Facebook. Requests for a Malayalam translation of the letter too have been made by many.

The MP referred to Goswami as the 'the most unethical and cowardly journalist' he had ever seen.

Rajesh was previously called on the May 26 show for a discussion on the three year anniversary of the Modi-led NDA government. The topic was, however, changed at the last minute where he was asked to defend Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's (Kerala CPM state secretary) remark on the army. Rajesh said he could have boycott the show but decided to partake in order to avoid accusations of running away in his absence.

In spite of Goswami's continuous interruptions, he tried to clarify on the show that Balakrishnan's remarks were not directed the army but against the 'atrocities committed in the name of AFSPA', Rajesh said.

According to a report, Rajesh hit out at Goswami in the letter saying, "It was evident from your substandard and abusive remarks against the CPI(M) that your sense of history is poorer than that of a primary school child. Your history teacher in school would have been much ashamed to see the shameless and naive expression of your ignorance about history."

The Lok Sabha MP further spoke about his 'proud provenance' as his father was in the Indian Army and had fought in the 1971 war. "As the ward of a veteran, I've also partaken in the sacrificial living of an army family, like several others. Now, tell me, apart from your highly hypocritic and extremely dramatic expressions in the name of army, only to raise ratings, what have you genuinely done for our army," he also wrote.

OneIndia News