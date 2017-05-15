CPI-M urges Adityanath to ban cow vigilante groups in UP

Agartala, May 15: Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury on Monday asked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to immediately ban the Gau Rakshaks or cow vigilantes and anti-Romeo squads in the state.

"Gau Rakshaks or cow vigilantes and anti-Romeo squads are all illegal and unconstitutional groups. The Uttar Pradesh CM must ban these outfits immediately," the CPI-M general secretary said while addressing a public meeting in Belonia of southern Tripura.

He said: "These 'Gau Rakshaks' or cow vigilantes and anti-Romeo squads are the private armies formed by the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

"These private armies are taking the law in their hands. In the name of protecting law, they are killing Dalits and minorities. They are terrorising people," he added.

The public meeting was organised in connection with the state conference of CPI-M's students wing Students Federation of India (SFI).

The Left leader said the BJP had been trying to topple the Left Front government in Tripura. "Their dream will be shattered by the people of the state."

"You might have heard Prime Minister Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', but have you heared Modi saying a single word about the 22 crore unemployed youths in India, suicide by thousands of farmers, price rise and religious division and ethnic disturbances in the country," Yechury said.

"Modi and his party are taking the country back to the dark ages... we have to fight it out to make a shining and bright India," the CPI-M leader said.

Tripura Chief Minister and CPI-M politburo member Manik Sarkar, party's central committee member and state's Health Minister Badal Choudhury, and SFI's national and state leaders also addressed the gathering.

IANS