CPI-M takes out protest rallies in Bengal after attack on Yechury

Kolkata, June 7: The CPI-M on Wednesday brought out protest rallies in the city and the districts of West Bengal after party chief Sitaram Yechury was roughed up by two youth belonging to Hindu Sena at a press conference in New Delhi.

Senior Communist Party of India-Marxist leaders of Kolkata participated in the rally brought out from the party's district office here.

Carrying posters condemning the attack, the slogan shouting rallyists said the party would not "cow down" to the threats and goondaism of the "RSS and its appendages".

The party came up with a number of smaller rallies in various parts of the city. Similar rallies were organised in most districts of the state.

IANS