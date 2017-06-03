CPI-M MLA to face disciplinary action for attending RSS event

Thrissur, June 3: First-time Communist Party of India-Marxist MLA K U Arunan, a teacher by profession, will face party disciplinary action for taking part in an Rastriya Swayam Sevak function in Kerala in May, a senior party leader has said.

Arunan, who represents Irinjalkuda assembly constituency in Thrissur district, came under fire from his party unit and it recommended for disciplinary action to the district party committee.

Speaking to the media in Thrissur on Saturday, party district secretary K Radhakrishnan said the party rules are the same for every member, be it a legislator, a parliament member or an ordinary worker.

"It has been decided to initiate action against Arunan and it would be a public censure. He has violated the party's accepted code of conduct, and hence the disciplinary action," said Radhakrishnan, a former Kerala Assembly speaker.

Arunan took part in a function organised by the local RSS unit in his home district Thrissur.

It went unnoticed for a while, but after TV channels took it up, Arunan had to face the ire of his party.

The legislator said he was misled by local party workers and taken to where the programme was being held, but his explanation was not accepted.

The four types of disciplinary action in the CPI-M are censure, public censure, suspension and dismissal.

Of late, Kerala has been witnessing a spate of violence between the RSS and the CPI-M, two ideological opponents.

The controversy comes close on the heels of the Bharatiya Janata Party demanding the imposition of Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Kannur after an RSS worker was hacked to death allegedly by CPI(M) activists on May 12.

IANS