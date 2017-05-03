CPI-M, BJP workers clash in Tripura, 14 injured

Agartala, May 3: At least 14 people, including a student leader, were injured when members of the ruling Communist Party of India-Marxist and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party clashed in two different areas of Tripura, police said on Wednesday.

Prohibitory orders were imposed in Kamalpur of northern Tripura's Dhalai district as tension ran high at both places following the violent incidents on Tuesday night, police said.

"Situation in Dukli on the outskirts of Agartala city and in Kamalpur is under control now and heavy security deployment, including Tripura State Rifles, has been made at both places to avoid any further untoward incident," a police official said.

The injured people, including state Secretary of Student Federation of India (SFI) Nabarun Deb, were undergoing treatment. The SFI is student wing of the ruling CPI-M.

According to police, of the 14 injured, eight are CPI-M members and the remaining from the BJP.

"Several cases have been registered in connection with the clashes between the loyalists of the two political parties," he added.

The SFI members organised demonstrations and rallies across the state to protest alleged attacks by the BJP workers.

Leaders of both CPI-M and BJP blamed each other for the prolonged clashes.

State CPI-M secretary Bijan Dhar told reporters: "BJP has been trying to create lawlessness in Tripura. Levelling false allegations, they attacked our people and injured them."

"To get political mileage ahead of next year's assembly elections, the BJP members, led by their leaders, are fomenting anarchy in peaceful Tripura. Using anti-social elements, BJP has been fuelling political violence," said Dhar, who is also a member of the CPI-M Central Committee.

BJP General Secretary Pratima Bhowmik, on the other hand, said that 16 of their members and workers sustained injuries after "CPI-M workers attacked us in both places".

"The ruling CPI-M has become frightened to see the growth of BJP in the state. Without dealing with the BJP politically, the Left party launched violent attacks against the opposition party workers and leaders," Bhowmik told reporters.

She claimed that the CPI-M was making false allegations against the BJP members. "The CPI-M cadres have badly damaged a big shop of a BJP supporter in Kamalpur."

A state BJP delegation, led by party's Vice President Subal Bhowmik, visited Kamalpur and met the injured partymen.

IANS