CPI-M accuses TMC, BJP of polarising people in WB

New Delhi, Jul 5: Against the backdrop of communal clashes in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the CPI (M) on Wednesday alleged the BJP and the ruling TMC were polarising the people and there was an increasing sense of lawlessness in the state.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the party would continue to oppose the "polarisation and lawlessness", and fight for social harmony in the state.

"Along with polarisation fed by TMC, BJP, there's an increasing sense of lawlessness. We'll continue to oppose both and fight for social harmony," he tweeted.

Yechury also said that "majority communalism" and "minority fundamentalism" are threats which feed on each other and India needs to defeat them. Communal clashes broke out in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday night following an "objectionable" Facebook post, prompting the government to rush in 400 BSF troopers to assist the local administration in controlling the situation.

Though there was no official confirmation about any casualties during the clashes, the incident triggered an unprecedented spat between Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She had accused Tripathi of acting like "a BJP block president" and "threatening" her. According to police, the situation in and around Baduria was today "tense but under control".

