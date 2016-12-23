CPI to observe ''Expose Modi Misadventure" programme from Jan 3-10 next year

Hyderabad, Dec 23: The Communist Party of India (CPI) today demanded that the Government should allow people to use scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes until the supply of new currency notes eases, even as the party is readying to launch their week-long agitation against the "unprepared and partially leaked" demonetisation programme.

According to S Sudhakar Reddy, CPI General Secretary the National Council meeting of the party has decided to observe the "expose Modi Misadventure" programme throughout the country from January 3-10 next year.

"The party units all over the country will carry sustained campaigns during the week (Jan 3-10) on all the aspects of demonetisation, its real intentions, magnitude of selective leak outs, release of new currency notes in bundles to pro-BJP quarters well in advance, rather even before November 8 when the announcement was made, repeated rollbacks of the announcements and their replacement with harsher anti-people moves, BJP and Modis bluff on alleged payments to the PM (by corporate houses)," Reddy told reporters here.

Reddy also demanded that the Government allow co-operative societies to accept demonetised currency notes as most of the rural populace depend on them for their banking needs. CPIs three-day National Council meeting concluded here today.

The National Council of the Party has passed resolutions demanding the reversal of EPF interest rate cut, investigation of corruption charges against the PM, withdrawal of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill, withdrawal of CNT Act and SPT Act in Jharkhand among others.

It has also appealed people to defeat BJP-Akali combine in Punjab and BJP in Goa and UP elections. The party also passed a resolution opposing "major defence partner" status to India granted by the USA.

The NC also decided to observe the ensuing Republic Day as "Save Constitution Day" besides marking January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assasinated (Martyrs Day), as "Defend Secularism Day", Reddy added.

PTI