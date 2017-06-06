Cow with human head worshipped as Vishnu avatar in UP

News of a cow born with a human head has emerged from Muzzafarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. Locals are worshipping the cow which has a nose and eyes resembling that of a human being.

The calf which died an hour after birth is being worshipped as people believe that it is an avatar of Lord Vishnu. The calf which has been kept in a glass box is being garlanded and worshipped.

The locals say it is Gokaran, an avatar of Vishnu mentioned in religious texts and are flocking for blessings of god who took birth from a local cow. There are already plans of a temple being built for the calf once it is cremated three days later.

Experts however say that this is just a superstitious belief. It is an anatomical anomaly where a fault in development of genes causes structural deformities, they also say.

OneIndia News