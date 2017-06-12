Cow vigilantes spare none, not even government officials and vehicles on government duty. Officials of Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Department, drivers and assistants of the trucks transporting cattle legally were attacked in Rajasthan by thugs under the garb of gaurakshaks.

Tamil Nadu government purchased 50 cows and calves from Jaisalmer and were transporting them in five trucks. All legal documents including No Objection Certificates and permission from the authorities had been obtained but cow vigilantes assaulted officials, drivers and also damaged the trucks. Timely intervention of the police foiled their attempt to set a truck on fire. Around 50 vigilantes blocked the trucks on National Highway 15 on suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Despite officials showing a sticker on the trucks explaining that it was on government duty, the mob assaulted them. The incident is said to have taken place on Sunday night. A case against 50 persons has been registered for voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from duty and for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty and also under the National Highway Act.

Four people have been arrested so far while action has also been initiated against policemen for dereliction of duty. Seven policemen including an inspector face action for ignoring the seriousness of the matter.

OneIndia News