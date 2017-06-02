'Cow vigilante' group protests against beef fest infront of Kerala House

New Delhi, Jun 1: Members of a 'cow vigilante' group allegedly barged into the Kerala House in the national capital on Thursday to protest against the beef festivals organised recently in the south Indian state.

'Beef fests' were held in various parts of Kerala to protest against the Centre's decision banning sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, while some Youth Congress activists butchered a calf in full public view in the state where beef is widely consumed.

Police said around 12 to 14 people, claiming they belonged to 'Bharathiya Gauraksha Kranti', entered the Kerala House around 8 PM and started distributing cow milk. Eyewitnesses claimed that the protesters blocked the main entrance of the Kerala House and also threatened the police who asked them if they had any permission to organise the protest.

They reportedly said they 'do not need any permission' as they were working according to the 'dharma'.

The police, however, maintained that it was a peaceful protest. Kerala House Resident Commissioner Vishwas Mehta denied knowledge of any such incident.

He said no such incident or protest had taken place until 6.30 PM. Mehta also said he had already informed police authorities concerned about the chances of such protests in front of the House.

On May 27 Kerala lead the protest against the first Central regulation for cow protection in the name of animal welfare.

The Central government's rules banning the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter has invited criticism from Kerala.

Chief Minister P Vijayan, in a public function, blamed BJP for following RSS' agenda by banning cow slaughter. written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The government cannot decide the choice of our food. The decision seems illogical. The state government will look into it and see if anything can be done legally," Finance Minister Thomas Isaac told media.

According to reports, left-wing student union SFI has called for protests against the ban in 220 centers across the state. Also, reportedly conducting beef parties in defiance of the ban.

The notification on slaughter ban is significant in the wake of rising cases of violence against cow-traders. Cow slaughter is banned in states except in most parts of north-east India and Kerala.

In fact, ruling CPM had held a beef fest at Nallela village in Kollam district, where BJP had called for a hartal to protest against local governing body's failure in acting against 'illegal slaughter houses'.

The BJP protested in front of a beef stall at Nallela for two days before calling for hartal. Later, the CPM organised the fest in reaction to the bandh.

