Cow slaughter to be punished under NSA, Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh

A note from the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police said that those involved in cow slaughter and illegal transportation of milch cows will be booked under the National Security Act and Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act. The order that was implemented was in fact passed during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government but never came into existence.

UP DGP Sulkhan Singh moved to enforce an order implementing stringent action against those involved in cow slaughter at a time when centre's notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter has sparked off a nationwide debate. During a review meet, the top cop issued orders to all his subordinates to invoke sections of NSA and Gangster Act in cases of cow slaughter and illegal transportation of milch cows. "There is a need to clamp down on cow slaughter and transport of cows for the same. The National Security Act (NSA), 1980 or Gangsters Act must be invoked against criminals indulging in the same," the order said.

With this order under the NSA act, the police will be allowed to detain anybody for three months or more in a bid to prevent them from "acting in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or from acting in any manner prejudicial to the maintenance of public order". The Act also mandates that the centre is informed within seven days about any case booked under sections of NSA.

OneIndia News