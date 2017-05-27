Cow slaughter ban: Left-ruled Kerala outraged

Kerala, well-known for consumption of beef, is leading the protest against the first central regulation for cow protection in the name of animal welfare.

The Central government's rules banning the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter has invited severe criticism from the state of Kerala. Chief Minister P Vijayan, in a public function, blamed BJP for following RSS' agenda by banning cow slaughter. written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to reports, left-wing student union SFI has called for protests against the ban in 220 centers across the state. Also, reportedly conducting beef parties in defiance of the ban.

The notification on slaughter ban is significant in the wake of rising cases of violence against cow-traders. Cow slaughter is banned in states except in most parts of north-east India and Kerala.

In fact, ruling CPM has held a beef fest at Nallela village in Kollam district, where BJP had called for a hartal to protest against local governing body's failure in acting against "illegal slaughter houses''.

The BJP protested in front of a beef stall at Nallela for two days before calling for hartal. Later, the CPM organised the fest in reaction to the bandh.

