Court tells Yeddyurappa, Ananth Kumar to appear before police in 6 weeks

An Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court asked BJP leaders B S Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar to appear before the cyber crime police within six weeks. The court asked both leaders to provide voice samples to officials who are probing allegations of alleged bribes paid to the senior leadership of the party.

The court on Saturday had asked the leaders to provide voice samples and appear in person within a week. Both leaders had filed a petition seeking exemption claiming that the court could not pass orders seeking voice samples. The leaders had sought for quashing of order but the plea was rejected by the ACMM court.

The leaders have now been given time till six weeks to provide voice samples as well as appear for questioning in person. Yeddyurappa and Ananth Kumar were caught on tape discussing money given to high command. The Congress alleged that the conversation was about state leaders bribing their central leadership when in power in Karnataka.

A case in this regard was filed by chief whip of government in Legislative Council Ivan D'Souza at Malleshwaram Police station on February 17. The Congress had released a video clipping showing the two leaders in conversation. The video clip recorded by a private news channel showed the two leaders talking about paying money to the high command. The Congress released the video at a time when Yeddyurappa had made allegations of the Congress receiving kickbacks in the steel flyover project that was finally shelved.

OneIndia News