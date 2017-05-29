Court extends TTV Dinakaran's judicial custody till June 12

A Delhi Court on Monday extended judicial custody of TTV Dinakaran till June 12 in connection with AIADMK 'Two leaves' symbol case.

Dhinakaran was arrested on the night of April 25 after four days of questioning for allegedly attempting to bribe unidentified Election Commission officials to get the undivided AIADMK's 'two leaves' election symbol. He has been accused of allegedly arranging the money from undisclosed sources and getting it transferred from Chennai to Delhi through illegal channels.

The EC had frozen the AIADMK's symbol after two factions of the party - one led by Mr. Dhinakaran's aunt Sasikala and the other by former chief minister O Panneerselvam - staked claim to it.

Dhinakaran, Mallikarjuna, Chandrashekar and suspected hawala operators Nathu Singh and co-accused Lalit Kumar, are currently in judicial custody.

A special court has dismissed the bail plea of an alleged middleman, Sukesh Chandrashekar, arrested in the bribery case involving AIADMK (Amma) faction leader T T V Dhinakaran.

(With agency inputs)