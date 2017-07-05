Couple denied room by Bengaluru hotel for belonging to different religions

Citing policy, a hotel in Bengaluru refused to give a room for a couple simply because they belonged to different religions. Shafeek Subaida Hakkim and his wife Divya D V arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday and tried to avail a room only to be told that the hotel does not give rooms to couples from different religious backgrounds.

Hakkim, a journalist had accompanied his wife of seven years Divya who was to attend an interview in Bengaluru. Divya was to appear for an interview for the post of assistant professor at National Law School in Bengaluru. The couple took a bus from Kerala and reached Bengaluru's Shantinagar bus station. They arrived at around 7 AM While the interview was at 2 PM and the couple decided to rest in a hotel for a while. They approached a hotel near the bus stand.

While the hotel staff did not raise any qualms at first, all hell broke loose after the receptionist took their identity cards for verification. On noting their names, the receptionist refused to give the couple a room citing that they belonged to different religions. Despite attempts by the couple to explain that they were married and had never faced such an issue, the hotel staff cited policy to refuse the couple a room.

The altercation was caught on CCTV camera where Divya is seen raising questions on the hotel staff' behaviour and justification for denying them a room. The couple is then seen walking away from the hotel's reception counter.

OneIndia News