Country needs secular face to take country on development path: Akhilesh Yadav

In the first statement, after Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav floated Samajwadi Secular Morcha, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said the country needs a secular face that takes the country on the path of development.

Akhilesh spoke to the media at a meeting of Samajwadi Party's cultural cell in Lucknow.

In a veiled attack on Shivpal Yadav Akhilesh said, ' We are political people. we are aware of deceitful people'

Desh mein zaroorat hai ki aisi taakat bane, jo secular ho aur desh ko vikas ke raaste par le jaaye: Akhilesh Yadav pic.twitter.com/dgb3Txh1t7 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2017

Earlier Shivpal Yadav said, "For social justice, 'Samajwadi Secular Morcha' will be formed. Netaji (Mulayam) will be its National President," in Etawah, the bastion of the Yadav clan. The warring uncle of Akhilesh made the announcement after a meeting with Mulayam at a relative's house in Etawah this morning.

Shivpal held discussions on forming the new secular front with them. He, however, did not explain what the new front would do - whether it would contest polls against the SP or strengthen it by bringing socialists under one roof.

OneIndia News