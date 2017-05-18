Could've formed own party but never thought to join BJP: Capt Amarinder

Chandigarh, May 18: Captain Amarinder Singh, the Chief Minister of Punjab on Wednesday said that he would never join the Bharatiya Janata Party but had planned to set up a new independent party due to differences in the Congress.

Denying the idea of him joining the BJP, Amarinder dubbed it as 'misrepresentation' of facts. The chief minister dismissed the reports of him joining the saffron party and said that he wanted to launch his own party due to differences in the Congress but never had any thought of joining the Modi-led party.

Amarinder-led Congress defeated Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP and Aam Aadmi Party in the Punjab elections in March. Captain Amarinder Singh sworn-in as the Chief minister of Punjab on March 16.

Here are few things you need to know about Amarinder

Political career:

Singh was inducted in the Congress by his friend Rajiv Gandhi and was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1980.

He resigned from the Congress as well as the Parliament in 1984 against the actions of the army during Operation Blue Star.

He then joined the Shiromani Akali Dal and was elected to the state legislature from the Talwandi Sabo seat.

Singh in 1992 broke away from SAD and formed a splinter group named Shiromani Akali Dal (Panthic) which later merged with the Congress.

Singh has served as the chief minister of Punjab from 2002 to 2007.

Controversies:

Singh was embroiled in a controversy after his son was pulled up by the court for lying to the income tax department about his foreign bank accounts.

OneIndia News