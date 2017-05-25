Cops in Nashik under scanner for attending wedding of Dawood's relative

An inquiry has been initiated against some policemen after they attended a wedding of Dawood Ibrahim's relative in Nashik, Maharashtra. A daily had reported that some politicians and policemen had attended the wedding on Monday.

Nashik city Police Commissioner Ravindra Singhal said, "An inquiry has been ordered to check the veracity of the allegations. We will check if policemen attended the wedding, how many of them attended and who all attended the wedding." According to the police, it was the wedding of Dawood's niece and son of a former corporator in Nashik.

The recording of statements is already underway. Some policemen who attended the wedding have gone on leave and once they return, their statements would be recorded the police said. The next course of action will be decided after the recording of the statement, the police also said.

Wedding invitations had been sent to policemen following which they attended the wedding. Several politicians who received invites also allegedly attended the wedding.

OneIndia News