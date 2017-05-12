Cop slapped in Etah: Accused should be prosecuted, says SP leader

Lucknow, May 12: The Samajwadi Party leader and Uttar Pradesh legislative council chairman Ramesh Yadav distanced himself from Mohit Yadav, his nephew who landed in trouble for slapping a sub-inspector in a police station at Etah.

Ramesh Yadav said that he condemned the incident and asked for stern action against his nephew.

Asserting that nothing is above the law, the SP leader issued a letter and agreed that Mohit is his nephew but does not reside with him and his actions on hospital staff and the sub-inspector was condemnable.

#WATCH: A youth claiming to be nephew of SP MLC Ramesh Yadav slaps a policeman in Etah (UP) after his arrest for assaulting hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/apWJf2uczH — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 10, 2017

"Mohit Yadav who is the son of my brother Narendra Singh Yadav does not live with us nor do we have any relation with what they do. The way he conducted himself is condemnable. His behaviour with the police official and the hospital staff was unpardonable and that he should be punished for his misconduct," said Ramesh Yadav

"Mohit should be prosecuted. Nothing is above law, be it my son or any of my relative. I have nothing to do with the mentioned incident. I never have and never will support such actions," the SP leader added.

On May 10, Mohit Yadav slapped a police sub-inspector inside the police station in Etah.

The incident was caught on camera Mohit slapping the police personnel in the police station.

Over phone speaking about the incident, Ramesh Yadav, had said 'I am in Lucknow, If I was in Etah, I would not have allowed that incident to happen.' 'My nephew is a brat', added Yadav.

The slap-gate episode has brought once again the issue of Samajwadi Party and criminal nexus.

Gaurav Bhatia, the BJP spokesperson, condemned the incident. This is completely shocking, strictest of actions should be taken against this person,' he had said.

During Uttar Pradesh poll campaign Prime Minister Narendra Modi had lambasted the SP government for its 'failure' to maintain law and order in the Uttar Pradesh, saying 'goonda raj' was prevailing there and even the Supreme Court has had to intervene to get a minister booked in an alleged rape case.

"The SC had to intervene to get the FIR registered against Gayatri Prasad Prajapati. 'Goonda raj' is prevailing all over UP and police stations have become SP office," Modi had said at an election rally.

OneIndia News