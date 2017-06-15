Cop martyred in Kashmir after terrorists shoot him at point blank range

A policeman in Jammu and Kashmir was martyred after he was shot at point blank range by terrorists. The police personnel, Shabir Ahmed was at his home in Kulgam when the incident occurred.

Sources say that Ahmed was off duty and hence was at home. The police have launched a manhunt for the killer. It is a clear case of a terror strike, police officials said.

The incident comes in the wake of the Hizbul Mujahideen ordering strikes against police personnel in Jammu and Kashmir. The Hizbul had warned police personnel in the state to leave the force and join the freedom movement. The outfit had said that the people of Kashmir must not serve the government. In the warning the terrorist group said that they could hide with their families in Kashmir or Kanyakumari. Hide wherever you want, we will track you down, the Hizbul had also said.

OneIndia News