Cop lynching case in Srinagar cracked says police

The case in which a Deputy Superintendent of Police was lynched in Srinagar has been cracked, the police said. The police said that it arrested three persons who were involved in the killing of DySP Mohammad Ayub Pandith.

It may be recalled that the officer was stripped and lynched out the Jamia Masjid in Nowhatta area of old Sringar on June 22..

Other accused have also been identified and will be arrested soon, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Munir Ahmad Khan said.

We have been able to identify the real persons involved in that case and we have arrested three-to-four persons. We will be arresting others also, Khan said. We have been able to recover the belongings of the DySP such as the identity card and the pistol," the IGP said while adding that the probe was in the right direction.

I can say 60 per cent of the investigation we have completed and we have cracked the case. I will be holding a separate press conference after a couple of days once I complete around 90 per cent of the investigation, he also said.

Pandith was killed after he allegedly opened fire at a group of people who had caught him clicking pictures near the mosque. The officer was posted at the access control of the mosque to prevent miscreants from vitiating the atmosphere so that people can offer prayers in peace.

OneIndia News