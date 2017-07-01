Cop killed by unknown persons in Uttar Pradesh

A Uttar Pradesh cop was brutally killed by unidentified assailants on Friday late night.

The cop identified as, Sub Inspector Sehroj Singh, was posted in Balawali of Bijnor district. Assailants have slit the throat of Sehroj Singh, reports ANI.

DM Jagatraj and SP Atul Sharma arrived at the spot with other police officers after being informed about the incident. They found the body of the officer lying at the roadside. There were many traces of injuries on the body.

The body has been sent for the post-mortem. An FIR has been registered regarding the incident. The police have launched a massive search operation to nab the accused even as they are on the run.

No arrests have been made yet.

OneIndia News