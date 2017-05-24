Convicted in DA case, Jayalalithaa's portrait will adorn TN assembly

Despite the Supreme Court upholding a lower court's verdict conviction Jayalalithaa in a disproportionate assets case, her portrait will adorn the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. The AIADMK government will unveil Jayalalithaa's portrait on July 17.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief minister Edappadi Palanisami on Wednesday extended an invitation to unveil Jayalalithaa's portrait. While the Supreme Court abated the verdict against Jayalalithaa owing to her death, all other accused were convicted and sent to prison including Sasikala Natarajan.

The DMK had petitioned the Madras high court seeking directives to remove Jayalalithaa's portraits from all government offices and her name from government schemes. The Tamil Nadu government's move to unveil Jayalalithaa's portrait in a chamber of the state secretariat is all set to throw up a debate once again.

M K Stalin had even written to the Chief secretary of Tamil Nadu asking for the removal of Jayalalithaa's portrait from the state assembly. Despite the opposition, the government is now set to unveil the portrait of the AIADMK who is constitutionally condemned given the Supreme court's verdict.

Edappadi Palanisamy who met the Prime Minister also asked for approval of Tamil Nadu's bill seeking exemption from NEET and release of funds under relief schemes.

OneIndia News