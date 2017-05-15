Conversations of UP MLAs recorded? Yogi teaches phone etiquettes to BJP politicos

Lucknow, May 15: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a 'strong' message for the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs in the state. The CM wants his colleagues to be "careful", "patient" and "polite" over phone as Adityanath fears that their conversations could be recorded and later misused on social media.

"The CM has asked us to prefer meeting people over any issue in person and minimise conversations over phone," a BJP MLA told The Indian Express.

Adityanath conveyed the message to the MLAs during a BJP legislature party meeting on Sunday. The meeting was conducted a day ahead of the BJP government's first UP Assembly session scheduled on Monday.

"In the past few years, certain officials, particularly of the district police, recorded telephone conversations with MLAs, including heated arguments, and leaked them in the media. Such conversations go viral on social media and that draws criticism towards the MLA and the party. We have to be careful because we are in power in the state as well as at the Centre," the MLA added.

Adityanath also issued guidelines for the BJP MLAs as how to behave in the public to avoid any embarrassment for the ruling government in the state. Recently, Gorakhpur Sadar MLA Radha Mohan Das Agarwal's public spat with IPS officer Charu Nigam had gone viral on social media.

OneIndia News