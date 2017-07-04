Construction extortion mafia targets Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's family

The growing menace of construction syndicates resorting to extortions has hit the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose family. Trinamool Congress MP and grandnephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Sugato Bose and his octogenarian mother Krishna Bose have been threatened by extortionists linked to construction syndicates.

A group of youth barged into Bose's residence on 90, Sarat Bose Road, a landmark in Kolkata, on Monday afternoon and demanded money from the mother and son duo for not procuring construction materials for the renovation of their house from the syndicate.

The police have arrested six persons in this connection. Sugato Bose is a reputed historian, and his mother Krishna Bose, is a former MP.

Sugato Bose told the media that it was a small incident. However it has left me wondering if this is the state of affairs where even the family of an MP is not spared. What will happen to ordinary citizens, he asked.

The state of West Bengal is grappling with the problem of syndicates. However the allegation is that many top guns of her party are associated with these syndicates.

OneIndia News