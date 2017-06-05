Constable dials '100', threatens to kill CM Kejriwal, held

New Delhi, June 5: A Delhi police constable was arrested after he allegedly dialled 100 and threatened to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The police arrested the constable on Friday night and questioned him on the same where he confessed that he was drunk and called the police in frustration.

According to sources, the constable identified as Vikas Kumar on Friday night mad a call to the police control room and warned to murder Kejriwal.

When the police tried to contact him back, the constable switched off his phone. However, Intelligence Bureau team nabbed Kumar and interrogated him.

During the interrogation, Kumar said he was upset after a scuffle, adding that he was over drunk and it would please him when police are on their toes.

The IB officials said that Kumar had said his name and designation during the call.

Vikas Kumar is deployed with Delhi police's seventh battalion in Malviya Nagar and is a native of Bamdoli village in Haryana's Bahadurgarh.

OneIndia News