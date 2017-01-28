Conspiracy to recruit Indians into IS hatched in Kerala: NIA

The conspiracy to contribute Indian recruits for the Islamic State in Afghanistan was hatched in Kasargod, Kerala, a National Investigation Agency report says. The NIA, which has accordingly filed a chargesheet, says that a plan had been hatched to further the activities of the IS by one Abdul Rasheed, a resident of Kasargod.

As many as 21 Keralites have gone missing since the past couple of months. Investigations suggest that they are in Afghanistan and are part of an IS camp. The IS has ambitious plans in Afghanistan and has been recruiting several Indians in the past few months.

The chargesheet states that Rasheed was the main conspirator behind the offence of motivating several youths, hailing from Kasaragod district to exit India along with their families, and join the Islamic State. He had conducted 'classes' at Kasaragod and other places in support of the terrorist organisation and its ideology of violent jihad.

He motivated another set of 14 co-conspirators, including another arrested accused Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid, to join the proscribed organization and plan for Hijrah to the Caliphate announced by the IS. The investigation has revealed that the conspiracy had been in operation since July, 2015. Zahid was intercepted at the New Delhi's International Airport on July 30, 2016, while she was trying to exit India for Kabul, Afghanistan. The NIA states that she was trying to join Rashid in Afghanistan.

Investigations have established that Abdul Rasheed had raised funds for the terrorist organisation and transferred the same to Yasmeen, who utilised it for her activities.

OneIndia News