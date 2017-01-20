Conspiracy to kill BJP leaders: Prime accused deported to India

A key accused in a conspiracy case to kill Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in South India has been arrested by the police. Syed Zakir Raheem a resident of Hyderabad was deported from Saudi Arabia. After he landed in the Delhi airport, he was arrested and taken to Hyderabad.

Raheem was arrested first by the Saudi Arabia police on May 2016. After the required documents were submitted to the authorities in Saudi Arabia he was deported. He is the brother in law of Farhatullah Ghori, the prime accused in the case who is currently in Pakistan.

The case was cracked in 2013 by the Bengaluru police. It was found that a group of persons had come together and plotted the murder of BJP leaders. Further investigations showed that the conspiracy was hatched in Hyderabad and Nanded also.

OneIndia News